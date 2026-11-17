FBI seizes South Arkansas Regional Airport router after 4-hour grounding
Last Friday, flights across the US were grounded for four hours, all because of a single faulty router at South Arkansas Regional Airport.
The FBI has now taken the device to figure out what went wrong, after Sean Duffy suggested it failed during an upgrade from copper to fiber optics.
Investigators see DDoS-like overload, L3Harris involved
Investigators say the incident looked like a self-inflicted data overload, almost like a DDoS attack.
The contractor behind the system upgrade, L3Harris, is working with authorities to get answers.
Meanwhile, Markwayne Mullin didn't hold back: he blamed Congress for letting air traffic technology get so outdated in the first place.