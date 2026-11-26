FCC clears SpaceX launching up to 1 million satellites for AI
SpaceX just scored approval from the US government to launch up to 1 million satellites into orbit. The plan? Build the Starmind network (basically, giant data centers floating in space to power AI).
This is the first time the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has cleared a project like this, and it's a pretty big step for tech in outer space.
SpaceX launches must begin no later than November 2033
AI needs tons of computing power, which means regular data centers on Earth eat up loads of energy and need heavy-duty cooling.
SpaceX wants to tackle that by running these new satellite data centers on solar power and using high-speed optical links to beam information back home.
The FCC's schedule requires SpaceX to begin launching by November 2033, kicking off what could be a whole new era for how we process data.