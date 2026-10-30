Federal appeals court keeps Diversity Visa Program 2027 lottery suspended
World
The Diversity Visa Program, also known as the green card lottery, for 2027 is now on hold after a federal appeals court let the Trump administration keep its suspension in place.
This comes just days before registration was supposed to start, and it means the 2027 lottery might not happen at all, leaving hopeful immigrants in limbo.
Diversity Visa Program awards 55,000 visas
The Diversity Visa Program hands out 55,000 visas each year to people from countries with low US immigration rates, making it a big deal for many looking for a fresh start in the United States.
The lottery was set to open by November 1, but now everything's up in the air.
If this suspension sticks, lots of dreams could be put on pause, or even canceled, for another year.