Federal judge halts Trump administration $20 million Homeland Security ads
A federal judge just told the Trump administration to stop running government-funded ads that critics say were pushing a political agenda ahead of the midterms.
The order comes after advocacy groups Common Cause and the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which is headquartered in New York City, sued, arguing these $20 million Homeland Security ads were more about influencing votes than public info.
Judge Jennifer Rochon finds ads political
Judge Jennifer Rochon said the groups are likely right; the ads probably crossed the line by using taxpayer money for politics.
She warned that letting them keep airing could cause real harm.
The plaintiffs called it "We are pleased the court acted swiftly to prevent more taxpayer dollars from being used for such blatantly unlawful political propaganda." for protecting public funds and keeping elections fair, especially with voting around the corner.