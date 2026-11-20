Judge Tanya Chutkan has blocked work on the arch until at least December 3, even though it already got federal approval.

Meanwhile, Judge Ana Reyes postponed closing the golf course by two weeks to allow time for a deeper legal look, especially around public access and environmental rules.

Critics argue the arch could break federal laws and disrupt historic views; even the Kennedy family has weighed in against it.

Trump's team is appealing, hoping for a quick resolution by late November.