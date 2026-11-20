Federal judges pause Trump's 250-foot arch and golf course plans
Two federal judges have hit pause on Donald Trump's plans to build a massive 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery and shut down East Potomac Park's golf course.
The move comes after groups like veterans, historians, and local officials pushed back, saying the projects need more review before moving forward.
Chutkan blocks arch-rivalries delays golf
Judge Tanya Chutkan has blocked work on the arch until at least December 3, even though it already got federal approval.
Meanwhile, Judge Ana Reyes postponed closing the golf course by two weeks to allow time for a deeper legal look, especially around public access and environmental rules.
Critics argue the arch could break federal laws and disrupt historic views; even the Kennedy family has weighed in against it.
Trump's team is appealing, hoping for a quick resolution by late November.