FEMA is running a nationwide emergency alert test on November 17, 2026, airing at 2:20pm ET on TV and radio.

With recent tech outages making headlines (think Microsoft, FAA, and Chase Bank), people are understandably a bit on edge about cyber threats.

But FEMA says there's no need to stress: "No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio."