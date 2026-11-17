FEMA to run nationwide emergency alert test November 17
FEMA is running a nationwide emergency alert test on November 17, 2026, airing at 2:20pm ET on TV and radio.
With recent tech outages making headlines (think Microsoft, FAA, and Chase Bank), people are understandably a bit on edge about cyber threats.
But FEMA says there's no need to stress: "No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio."
Multiple outages raise concern, FEMA reassures
Over the last two-and-a-half months, four big service outages have hit the US from military base freezer glitches (suspected cyberattack) to worldwide Microsoft downtime and an FAA router upgrade at a facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, that grounded flights.
Even Chase Bank had problems with transactions recently.
FEMA wants everyone to know this alert isn't linked to any threat, it's just part of staying prepared.