Fifteen Sri Lanka Easter bombings convicts plan appeal 200-plus-year sentences
Fifteen people found guilty in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka (an attack that killed nearly 270 and injured more than 500) are now planning to appeal their sentences of more than 200 years each.
The bombings, linked to ISIS, targeted churches and hotels, leaving a lasting impact on the country.
Sri Lanka's Catholic Church welcomes verdict
Their lawyer says he'll take the case to the Supreme Court soon.
The verdict was welcomed by Catholic Church spokesman Father Jude Krishantha, who said, "We feel satisfied because the relatives of those who died were expecting justice."
The attacks also sparked a political crisis in Sri Lanka, with top officials criticized for missing warnings that could have prevented the tragedy.
Even years later, these cases are still shaping conversations about accountability and justice.