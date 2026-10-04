Filo Jet ferry accident off Kyrenia kills 19, 9 missing

Authorities have launched legal action against nine people, including the captain and crew, over alleged negligence.

Investigators found that repairs previously carried out on the ferry were superficial, inadequate and unacceptable, and the watertight doors hadn't been properly closed before departure.

The ferry operator is also under scrutiny.

To get to the bottom of what happened, Turkish officials are now analyzing data from the ship's voyage recorder, hoping it will reveal more about how things went so wrong.