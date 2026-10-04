Filo Jet ferry accident off Kyrenia kills 19, 9 missing
A tragic accident struck the Filo Jet ferry shortly after it left Kyrenia port in Northern Cyprus on August 30.
Out of 267 people on board, 19 lost their lives and nine are still missing. Rescue teams managed to save most people on board, but the search for those unaccounted for is ongoing.
The incident has shaken the local community and raised serious safety questions.
Legal action alleging negligence against 9
Authorities have launched legal action against nine people, including the captain and crew, over alleged negligence.
Investigators found that repairs previously carried out on the ferry were superficial, inadequate and unacceptable, and the watertight doors hadn't been properly closed before departure.
The ferry operator is also under scrutiny.
To get to the bottom of what happened, Turkish officials are now analyzing data from the ship's voyage recorder, hoping it will reveal more about how things went so wrong.