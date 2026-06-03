Love treasure hunts? A €20,000 gold-bar awaits you in Finland

Finland 's Lapland region, famous for its Santa Claus connections and Narnia-like landscapes, is hosting a unique treasure hunt this summer. The "Midnight Sun Hunt" will take place in Levi, a popular resort known for its ski slopes and Northern Lights views. Participants will be on the lookout for a hidden gold bar worth €20,000 (around ₹22.3 lakh). The hunt starts on June 18 at the Levi Visitor Center.

Hunt details How to participate in the treasure hunt? Participants can register and collect their first clue from the Levi Visitor Center. The clues will lead them through local trails, attractions, and landmarks, gradually revealing the location of the hidden gold bar. Additional hints will be released throughout summer to assist participants in their quest. The final clue is scheduled to be revealed on August 22.

Summer allure What is the midnight Sun phenomenon? Levi, located above the Arctic Circle, is known as one of Finland's top ski resorts and a winter wonderland. But during summer months, it experiences the midnight Sun phenomenon, giving Lapland 24-hour sunlight at certain times. Satu Pesonen, CEO of Visit Levi, said, "Levi is known above all for its winter, but the northern summer is still undiscovered by many."

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