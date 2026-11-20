Firefighters airlift woman and rescue motorists amid Southern California floods
Flash floods hit Southern California hard this week, and firefighters were busy saving people from rising waters.
A woman had to be airlifted out of the Los Angeles River near Encino, while seven cars got stuck on Vineland Boulevard: everyone inside was rescued, with one person taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
San Gabriel River rescue saves 5
A swift-water rescue team also pulled five people from the fast-moving San Gabriel River; at least two needed helicopter lifts, and none of those rescued required hospitalization.