Five British men arrested near RAF Fairford amid Iran allegations
RAF Fairford in western England went on high alert after five British men were arrested near the base on September 27, 2026, over suspected explosives and terrorism offenses.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that foreign actors might be involved, and President Donald Trump pointed fingers at Iran (which Iran firmly denies).
The whole thing kicked off when a local farmer spotted suspicious vans by the base, used by US forces in operations against Iran.
Police probe foreign ties at Fairford
Police are now looking into possible ties to foreign states while boosting security at the base, especially with concerns about countries like Iran and Russia.
The U.K.'s terrorism threat level has already been second-highest since April after a series of antisemitic incidents in north London.
Residents who had to leave are finally heading home as things calm down a bit, but the investigation is still ongoing and those arrested have been released on bail for now.