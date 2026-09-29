Five London men arrested near RAF Fairford over explosives probe
Five men from London were arrested early Sunday for suspected explosives offenses near RAF Fairford, a U.S.-operated air base in England.
They've since been released on bail, but the case is being investigated for possible ties to foreign states like Iran as military tensions run high.
Whelford residents evacuated from 85 homes
Residents from 85 homes in Whelford were evacuated while bomb squads checked out suspicious vans.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham chaired a COBRA meeting to make sure "we have the full picture" of the incident.
Iran has denied any involvement, even as UK officials point to possible proxy activity by Iran and Russia.
Meanwhile, President Trump praised the teamwork behind the arrests and UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stressed that Britain won't tolerate foreign threats.
Security at RAF Fairford remains tight.