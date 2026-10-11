Flash flood hits Nepal's Gorkha district leaving 10 people missing
A sudden flash flood struck Nepal's Gorkha district early on Sunday after a landslide and the possible breach of a temporary river blockage, leaving at least 10 people missing and damaging homes, bridges, and key infrastructure.
Nearly 50 people have been rescued so far.
Budhi Gandaki hydropower site damaged
The Budhi Gandaki hydropower project took a big hit, losing equipment and a construction camp to the flood.
Experts like ICIMOD's Pema Gyamtsho say it is crucial to better understand how mountain slopes and rivers behave to help protect communities in the future.
Nepal August floods killed over 1,400
This disaster comes just weeks after August 26's deadly floods in Nepal's mountainous border regions that claimed more than 1,400 lives.
The immediate priority is response efforts to try to prevent more tragedies like this.