Flavio Bolsonaro ordered to surrender passports amid £680m laundering probe
World
Flavio Bolsonaro, senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, has been ordered by Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes to surrender all his passports within 24 hours.
He's now banned from leaving the country while authorities investigate claims he may have been involved in a money-laundering scheme in which betting companies were suspected of being used to launder around £680 million.
Flavio Bolsonaro denies planning to flee
Flavio is also accused of trying to raise £20 million for a film about his father.
With his Senate term ending soon (and losing its legal protections), he's shifting focus to challenge President Lula on alleged campaign abuses.
Despite rumors, Flavio insists he isn't planning an escape, "I never said that," Flavio Bolsonaro said.