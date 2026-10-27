Flavio Bolsonaro's Liberal Party accepts Lula da Silva runoff victory
World
After pushback, Flavio Bolsonaro's Liberal Party has officially accepted that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil's presidential runoff.
Lula, 81, secured a clear victory, and while the party had distanced itself from that position at first, it now says it respects the Electoral Court and wants open conversation about any election concerns.
Brazilian market drops nearly 17%
Lula's win brought big changes, not just in politics but also in the economy. The Brazilian market dropped nearly 17% after his victory, with investors worried about fiscal discipline.
Meanwhile, Flavio Bolsonaro is stepping up as opposition leader and criticizing Lula over campaign practices.
All eyes are on how these shifts will shape Brazil moving forward.