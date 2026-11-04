Several flights across Europe targeted by suspected bomb threats
What's the story
Seven passenger planes in Europe, including two from the United Kingdom, were inspected following a series of suspected bomb threats from anonymous tips. Two Ryanair flights, one originating from Dublin and the other from Lisbon, were searched after landing in Rome, sources at the city's Fiumicino airport told the BBC. No explosives were found on either flight. In addition to the two Ryanair flights, planes in Poland, Spain, and Bulgaria were also searched.
Extended inspections
No official link between them
While there is no official link between them, authorities from several countries will work together to determine whether this was a coordinated attack intended to disrupt airspace.
Aviation security expert Paul Mason called these incidents "unusual," noting that bomb threats on passenger planes are rare.
"That would suggest...that it's been a very deliberate act by a typical actor rather than a load of coincidental, malicious calls," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Spanish inspection
Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia searched
A Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia, Spain, was also inspected but no explosives were found.
A passenger on this flight said they were unaware of the bomb threat until after landing.
In Warsaw, two flights headed for the city were affected by bomb threats. A flight from London Heathrow was diverted to Modlin airport due to a bomb threat.
Bulgarian response
Bomb threats on flights to Sofia
Bulgarian Transport Minister Georgi Peev confirmed bomb threats on flights to capital Sofia from Bergamo and Dublin.
Standard procedures were activated but no explosives were found.
Separately, a bomb alert led to the evacuation of an Israel-bound cruise ship in Greece. Initial checks found no explosives on board the Crown Iris vessel docked at Syros island and the ship was due to resume its journey.