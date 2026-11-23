Florida authorities seek 3 Fort Myers teenagers missing November 17
Three teenage girls, Jones Prophete-Clozielle (15), Aaliyah Malave (16), and Tatiana Garcia Rodriguez (16), have been missing from Fort Myers since November 17.
They were last seen together near South Cleveland Avenue, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert.
LCSO searching, descriptions released
The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) began searching on November 20 and is following up on leads, but so far there's no sign of foul play.
Officials have shared details about what the girls looked like and what they were wearing to help people spot them.
If you have any information, even something small, you can contact LCSO or SWFL Crime Stoppers.