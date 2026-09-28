Florida declares local state of emergency after dengue cases surge
World
Florida just called a local state of emergency after dengue fever cases shot up this year.
Nearly 200 people have gotten sick locally, and there has been one death. That is way up from last year's 62 cases.
Cases have been reported in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, so officials are stepping up mosquito control to try to stop the spread.
Dengue spread locally by Aedes mosquitoes
This outbreak is different because it is happening without people traveling internationally (usually, that is how dengue shows up here).
The virus spreads through Aedes mosquitoes, which love Florida's warm weather (and climate change is not helping).
Health teams are spraying for mosquitoes and checking for standing water in places like old tires to keep things under control.