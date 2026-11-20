Florida judge allows Trump $15B defamation suit involving 'Lucky loser'
A federal judge in Florida just gave Donald Trump the go-ahead to move forward with his massive $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and Penguin Random House.
The case focuses on articles by Times reporters and the 2024 book Lucky Loser, which Trump says damaged his reputation.
While two claims were tossed out, the main accusations are moving ahead.
Penguin, NYT call claims meritless
Trump argues that statements about his businesses and personal reputation hurt his image, after an earlier version of his complaint was dismissed for being too long-winded.
Mediation efforts didn't work out, and a request to move the case to New York was denied.
A spokesperson for Penguin Random House called the claims "meritless," and Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for the Times, said the lawsuit remains obviously meritless.