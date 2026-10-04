Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain midflight, aircraft landed Saudi Arabia
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had a tense moment on Wednesday when the co-pilot attacked the captain midflight, causing the plane to drop 17,000 feet.
Thankfully, two crew members quickly stepped in, took control, and safely landed the plane in Saudi Arabia with more than 182 people on board.
Daniel Schlichter says passengers restrained co-pilot
Passenger Daniel Schlichter shared that people near the front helped restrain the co-pilot after he was removed from the cockpit.
"He was actually kind of jumping above the guys that were handling the terrorist, and he reached out to the pilot area and started to take over. And then the other guy, the other pilot, joined in, and they closed the door because they didn't want anybody else to be there."
He said their teamwork helped calm things down until everyone was safely on the ground.