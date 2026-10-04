Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain midflight, aircraft landed Saudi Arabia

Passenger Daniel Schlichter shared that people near the front helped restrain the co-pilot after he was removed from the cockpit.

"He was actually kind of jumping above the guys that were handling the terrorist, and he reached out to the pilot area and started to take over. And then the other guy, the other pilot, joined in, and they closed the door because they didn't want anybody else to be there."

He said their teamwork helped calm things down until everyone was safely on the ground.