FlyDubai co-pilot attacks captain midair while 2 pilots land plane

Passenger Daniel Schlichter shared that even while injured, the captain tried to open the cockpit door for help.

Passengers helped restrain the co-pilot so one of the extra pilots could get inside and fly the plane, with another pilot locking up for safety.

Schlichter admitted he was scared at first but felt relieved when the pilots assured everyone they'd land safely.

This whole episode really shows how having backup crew can make all the difference in an emergency.