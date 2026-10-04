FlyDubai co-pilot attacks captain midair while 2 pilots land plane
A FlyDubai flight headed to Israel nearly turned tragic when the co-pilot suddenly attacked the captain midair.
Luckily, two extra pilots (whose names are still unknown) were on board and quickly stepped in to take control.
Thanks to their fast action, all 182 people on board landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Daniel Schlichter describes passengers restraining co-pilot
Passenger Daniel Schlichter shared that even while injured, the captain tried to open the cockpit door for help.
Passengers helped restrain the co-pilot so one of the extra pilots could get inside and fly the plane, with another pilot locking up for safety.
Schlichter admitted he was scared at first but felt relieved when the pilots assured everyone they'd land safely.
This whole episode really shows how having backup crew can make all the difference in an emergency.