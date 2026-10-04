Flydubai copilot Hamam al-Hammami confessed trying to crash flight 1073
A Flydubai copilot, Hamam al-Hammami, has confessed to attempting to crash Flight 1073 on its way to Tel Aviv.
The plane had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after Hammami's actions.
He told investigators he wanted the plane to go down and was "not afraid of death."
Thankfully, the captain and crew managed to regain control and keep everyone safe.
Investigators probe Hamam al-Hammami's background
Investigators are now digging into Hammami's past, including a previous ban from flying by Oman Air over extremist website visits.
Even after a deradicalization program, he was hired by flydubai earlier this year.
His social media activity is also under review for any radical links.
Teams from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are checking if outside groups or influences, like time spent in Syria or ties with Iran, played a role in his actions.