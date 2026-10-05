FlyDubai copilot Hamam al-Hammami tried to crash Tel Aviv plane
World
A FlyDubai copilot tried to crash a plane in Tel Aviv last week, raising big questions about how airlines hire crew.
The copilot, Hamam al-Hammami, had already been banned from flying in Oman for his radical views but still got hired by FlyDubai,
and FlyDubai did a criminal-background check, but did not contact Oman to vet his experience.
UAE and Israel investigating, cooperation urged
Now, both the United Arab Emirates and Israel are investigating how this happened.
Israel's airline security was already called out in 2024 for being uncoordinated, and this incident just highlights how much better international cooperation and information sharing need to be.
It's a wake-up call: airlines and countries really have to work together if they want to keep flights safe.