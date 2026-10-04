FlyDubai crew land Flight 1073 after co-pilot attacked Smit Machchhar

Things got intense on FlyDubai Flight 1073 when the co-pilot suddenly attacked captain Smit Machchhar while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Luckily, two on-duty FlyDubai crew traveling on the flight, who were sitting in the passenger cabin, jumped in after the attacker was restrained, took control of the plane, and safely landed it in Saudi Arabia, keeping all 182 people on board out of harm's way.