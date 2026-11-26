flydubai resumes Dubai Tel Aviv flights after copilot safety scare
flydubai is bringing back its direct Dubai-Tel Aviv flights starting December 3, 2026.
Flights were on hold for weeks after a serious safety scare involving a copilot.
Now, with all the green lights from aviation authorities, the airline says it's ready to get people moving between these two cities again.
flydubai says Dubai Tel Aviv reconnection
During the break, flydubai worked to reconnect Dubai and Tel Aviv with confidence.
The airline says now it is set to reconnect Dubai and Tel Aviv with confidence.