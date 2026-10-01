Flydubai suspends all Israel flights after alleged copilot crash attempt
World
Flydubai has stopped all flights to and from Israel after a serious security scare on September 30, 2026.
During Flight FZ1073 from Dubai, an Omani copilot allegedly tried to crash the plane into Israeli targets but was stopped in time.
Captain Smit Machchhar wounded, attacker restrained
The copilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash ax midflight.
Even while badly injured, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, letting crew and passengers step in and restrain the attacker.
Two qualified pilots on board safely landed the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Flydubai's CEO praised everyone involved for their quick action and said the airline is fully cooperating with investigators.