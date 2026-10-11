Flydubai Tel Aviv hijack alert prompts Israel to scramble jets
World
A flydubai flight heading to Tel Aviv triggered a hijack alert, putting Israel's air defense on high alert.
With no direct contact with the plane, Israeli fighter jets were scrambled and emergency protocols kicked in.
The crew was communicating with Saudi air traffic control as the flight neared Saudi Arabia's border with Jordan, quickly clearing airspace and prepping airports just in case.
Off duty pilots secure Tabuk landing
Turns out there was a fight in the cockpit between the co-pilot and an Indian captain, but thanks to some off-duty pilots on board, the plane landed safely in Tabuk.
The whole episode showed how prepared Israel's defense teams are these days: they stayed calm under pressure and made sure things ended safely for everyone involved.