Flydubai Tel Aviv hijack attempt prompts Miri Regev resignation calls

The CAA was assigned oversight in 2021, but a full transfer of security responsibility to the Transportation Ministry was directed in 2025.

Critics say this lack of resources led to serious lapses, letting pilots from countries without diplomatic ties fly into Tel Aviv.

As former director-general of the transport ministry Keren Terner put it, "You are responsible for the security of foreign companies. Not the Shin Bet, not Mossad. You. That's what the government decided, and that's what the law stipulates."

Now, there are growing calls to overhaul aviation security rules and tighten up oversight.