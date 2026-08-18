Most Americans view India unfavorably for the 1st time
What's the story
For the first time in nearly two decades, more Americans than not have an unfavorable opinion of India. The finding comes from a recent survey by Pew Research Center, which shows that 50% of US adults view India unfavorably, while only 45% hold a favorable view. The data was collected as part of Pew's Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey involving responses from 42,092 adults across 36 countries.
Favorability drop
Decline in American favorability toward India
The latest Pew survey shows a steady decline in American favorability toward India.
In 2023, 51% of US adults viewed India positively. However, that number dropped to 49% in 2025 and has fallen another 4% this year.
This is the first time since Pew began tracking these sentiments in 2008 that unfavorable views of India have overtaken favorable ones among Americans.
Demographic differences
Political and age demographics show stark differences
The survey also highlights stark differences in how Americans from different political and age groups view India.
Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely to have a favorable opinion of India than Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.
About 50% of Democrats have a positive view, compared to 42% of Republicans.
The gap widens further when respondents are classified by ideology, with 54% liberals viewing India favorably against 40% conservatives.
Age impact
Age groups reveal further nuances
Age demographics also play a role in shaping views on India.
Americans aged 65 and above are the most positive, with 50% expressing a favorable opinion of India.
However, among adults aged between 18-29 years, only 42% hold a similar view.
This further highlights how political ideology and age can influence perceptions of foreign countries like India among the American public.
Global perception
India's global image remains slightly positive
Despite the decline in US favorability, India continues to maintain a slightly positive image globally.
In the 36 countries surveyed, a median of 45% of respondents viewed India positively against 41% who had an unfavorable opinion.
Sri Lanka gave the highest favorable rating at 79%, followed by Kenya and UK at 71%.
However, like the US, South Korea, Turkey and Bangladesh have also seen recent declines in their views of India.