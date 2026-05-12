US colleges report 20% drop in foreign student enrollment

A recent study was conducted by a coalition of education groups, including the international education organization NAFSA. It has revealed that foreign undergraduate enrollment in US colleges has dropped by an average of 20% this spring compared to last year. The decline is largely attributed to stricter visa rules and policy changes introduced during the Donald Trump administration.

Survey findings Early indicators for fall intake The study, which surveyed 149 American schools, found that 62% of the institutions reported a decline in international enrollment for both undergraduate and graduate programs compared to spring 2025. The trend is being viewed as an early indicator for the larger fall intake, which is usually more significant. International students are vital to university finances as they often pay full tuition fees.

Cited reasons Budget cuts looming for universities The majority of colleges surveyed blamed policy changes for the decline in international enrollment. A whopping 84% of US schools named "restrictive government policies" as the main reason behind falling enrollments. More than a third of these institutions also warned that this decline could lead to budget cuts, putting further pressure on their finances.

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Policy impact Immigration enforcement actions and visa policy changes The decline in international enrollment comes after a series of immigration enforcement actions and visa policy changes. Last spring, immigration authorities detained dozens of foreign students on campuses and in dorms, while thousands had their legal status revoked. Although most cases were later reversed after legal challenges, the impact on student sentiment and applications continued to be felt.

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