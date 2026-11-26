Former deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon arrested in Dhaka
Bangladesh is seeing new political tension as KM Shakhawat Moon, former deputy press secretary to Sheikh Hasina, was arrested in Dhaka Thursday.
He wasn't alone: two others, a former deputy commissioner and a tax lawyer, were also picked up.
Police say they will be brought to court soon, all while the country's political scene stays heated.
BNP-led government deploys 108 platoons
These arrests happened just as rumors were swirling about Hasina possibly returning from India after being ousted in 2024.
In response to recent arson attacks on banks and transport, the BNP-led government has ramped up security with 108 platoons of border paramilitary force, including 56 in Hasina's home district Gopalganj, across several districts.
Meanwhile, the Awami League is promoting a lockdown program for November 29 and 30 through online platforms (even though its activities have been banned) and is being blamed for recent incidents of violence.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed did not hold back either, calling the Awami League a "fascist and mafia force" and saying the Awami League would never be allowed to do politics in Bangladesh.