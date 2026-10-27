Former FBI director James Comey charged over national defense leaks
World
Former FBI Director James Comey is facing fresh criminal charges from the Department of Justice, this time for allegedly leaking national defense information.
The Department of Justice says he intentionally shared sensitive national defense information and conspired to do so, filing official charges in a Washington, D.C. court.
Comey calls charges 'abuse' on Substack
Comey shot back in a Substack video, calling the charges an "abuse of the Department of Justice," but said he trusts the courts to be fair.
The Justice Department clarified that its legal move is standard practice while investigations are ongoing.
For context: Comey was also accused of transmitting sensitive national defense information and conspiring to do so, but these new charges involve national defense secrets.