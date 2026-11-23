Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's affair sparks national security scrutiny
Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is in the spotlight after reports of an affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.
US Sen. John Kennedy called it "the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy," highlighting worries over national security.
Jensen faced scrutiny on November 12 as questions grew about his connections and those of two NVIDIA employees.
Megaspeed linked to $12B NVIDIA chips
The story goes deeper: Alice Huang is linked to Megaspeed International, which allegedly helped China get around US export bans to buy NVIDIA's advanced AI chips (worth $12 billion).
These chips were blocked under the Trump administration over security fears.
Now there is scrutiny over how these sales slipped through and whether officials or NVIDIA missed warning signs.