Former press secretary reveals Shishir linked students to Muhammad Yunus

A former press secretary has revealed that Qadaruddin Shishir, who was then the editor of Agence France-Presse's (AFP) Dhaka fact-check team, quietly connected student protest leaders with Muhammad Yunus just before Sheikh Hasina's government fell in 2024.

This behind-the-scenes link facilitated the initial talks between the student leaders and Yunus, showing how student protests and unexpected alliances can reshape a country.