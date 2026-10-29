Former press secretary reveals Shishir linked students to Muhammad Yunus
A former press secretary has revealed that Qadaruddin Shishir, who was then the editor of Agence France-Presse's (AFP) Dhaka fact-check team, quietly connected student protest leaders with Muhammad Yunus just before Sheikh Hasina's government fell in 2024.
This behind-the-scenes link facilitated the initial talks between the student leaders and Yunus, showing how student protests and unexpected alliances can reshape a country.
Students called for Sheikh Hasina's removal
It all started with students protesting job quotas, but things escalated fast: soon they were calling for Hasina to step down.
Yunus emerged as a possible interim leader while security forces seemed unaware of these secret talks.
The new details from Alam's post give us a rare look at how key connections and conversations fueled Bangladesh's recent political transition.