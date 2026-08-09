Joe Biden's prostate cancer has metastasized, says son Hunter
What's the story
Former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has metastasized and is causing him pain, his son Hunter revealed in a recent interview with BBC. The revelation comes as Joe continues to address public matters despite the health challenges. "The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter said during the interview. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects."
Health concerns
Concerns over Biden's health during presidency
Joe Biden, 83, was the oldest US president in history. His age and health were a matter of concern for much of his presidency.
He and his White House team have been criticized for allegedly downplaying his health issues.
This criticism intensified after he had to drop out of the presidential race following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, his eventual successor.
Diagnosis impact
Wish my father would complain more about his health: Hunter
The former president revealed his cancer diagnosis in May 2025, just months after leaving the White House.
Hunter said the diagnosis has been hard on their family.
"It's really sad to watch," he said. "The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more because it's not good."
Continued engagement
Joe remains active in public life
Despite his health issues, Joe Biden remains active in public life. "He's still doing his thing," Hunter said. "He so believes in this country." His son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.
Treatment journey
Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis revealed in May 2025
The Biden family announced Joe's stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025.
They said his cancer was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
Despite being an aggressive form of the disease, the family said it appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management.
"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," their statement read.