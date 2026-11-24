These incidents are part of a bigger wave of political clashes across Bangladesh lately.

Just last week, a fight between rival party supporters in Bera left at least 25 people hurt.

Earlier on Monday, gunfire at a gathering of BNP leaders and activists preparing for an anti-Awami League rally in Ishwardi, Pabna district, injured five, and at least eight motorcycles were torched.

All this unrest is happening.