Four Jamaat-e-Islami leaders' houses torched in Pabna, Jamaat blames BNP
Tensions are running high in Bangladesh's Pabna district after houses belonging to four leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami were attacked, looted and set on fire Monday night.
Jamaat leaders say BNP supporters were behind the violence, reportedly shouting anti-Awami League slogans during the assaults.
Wave of political clashes across Bangladesh
These incidents are part of a bigger wave of political clashes across Bangladesh lately.
Just last week, a fight between rival party supporters in Bera left at least 25 people hurt.
Earlier on Monday, gunfire at a gathering of BNP leaders and activists preparing for an anti-Awami League rally in Ishwardi, Pabna district, injured five, and at least eight motorcycles were torched.
All this unrest is happening.