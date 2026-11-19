Four men convicted in UK after Philip Young arranged rape
Four men have been found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping a woman in the UK after her husband Philip Young set up the attacks by drugging and restraining her.
The men (Connor Sanderson-Doyle, Richard Wilkins, Norman Macksoni, and Mohammed Hassan) responded to online ads posted by Young.
Philip Young pleaded guilty to abuse
Philip Young, a former Conservative councilor, had already pleaded guilty earlier in the year to dozens of charges of abuse against his former wife. He claimed everything was consensual while his wife was actually incapacitated.
Another man involved, Dean Hamilton, has also pleaded guilty.
The case has drawn comparisons to a similar crime in France; police even consulted French investigators.
Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity as sentencing is still pending for those convicted.