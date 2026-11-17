Four Miss Universe contestants barred by US travel bans
This year's Miss Universe pageant is missing a few faces: contestants from Zambia, Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Angola have had to withdraw because of US travel bans.
These restrictions, which started back during Trump's presidency and now cover more African countries, meant Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka (Zambia), Georgina Kambongo (Republic of the Congo), Amylia Deng (South Sudan), and Wanderleia Rodrigues (Angola) couldn't get visas to attend.
Organizers confirm travel rules caused denials
The bans have caused real disruption for the 75th Miss Universe event. Pageant organizers confirmed that these contestants were blocked solely due to travel rules, not paperwork mistakes.
South Sudan's national director, Eyga Mojus, shared her disappointment after officials tried everything but still couldn't secure a visa for Deng.
The pageant goes on in Puerto Rico on November 24, but it's clear these policies are impacting more than just headlines.