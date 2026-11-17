This year's Miss Universe pageant is missing a few faces: contestants from Zambia, Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Angola have had to withdraw because of US travel bans.

These restrictions, which started back during Trump's presidency and now cover more African countries, meant Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka (Zambia), Georgina Kambongo (Republic of the Congo), Amylia Deng (South Sudan), and Wanderleia Rodrigues (Angola) couldn't get visas to attend.