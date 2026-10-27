France announces major education reforms after student protests, overhauling Parcoursup
France is rolling out major education reforms after students protested over university access and funding.
The government plans to overhaul the Parcoursup admissions system by 2028, making selection rules clearer and giving applicants explanatory information alongside rejections, with reasons available on request.
Other updates include more teaching jobs, 15,000 additional higher-education places, mainly in vocational and technical programs, higher student grants, and support for school renovations.
France plans 15,000 vocational higher-education places
By 2028, there will be 15,000 new higher-education places, mainly in vocational and technical programs.
Student grants will start rising with inflation from 2027.
In disadvantaged schools, some first-year high school classes will be capped at 28 students.
The government is also adding 500 new secondary teaching jobs (reversing earlier cuts), offering up to €4 billion in low-interest loans for school renovations through 2030, and putting €1 billion into university upgrades until 2029.