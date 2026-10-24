France braces for fresh protests as 70,000 police are deployed
France is on edge this Saturday as big protests are expected, just a week after widespread unrest.
To keep things under control, the government has rolled out tough restrictions and put 70,000 police officers on the streets across Paris and other cities.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez made it clear: "We will be uncompromising with the vandals."
Protesters defy Macron rally limits
Even though President Macron tried to limit rallies to union-organized ones, students, unions, and anti-government groups still plan to hit the streets.
More than 1,100 people had appeared in court during last week's clashes, and critics say the government isn't fully grasping how much rising living costs and political divides are fueling all this frustration.
The revived yellow vest movement is also back in action, calling for Macron to step down.