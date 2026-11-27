France gears up for presidential race with over 30 candidates
France is gearing up for a wild presidential race to replace Emmanuel Macron, with more than 30 candidates in the mix.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is leading the polls, even after her legal troubles, but nothing's set in stone.
The country's been rocked by protests and frustration over rising living costs, making voters unpredictable this time around.
Runoff could pit Le Pen, Melenchon
With so many candidates from across the political spectrum, things are wide open.
Le Pen could end up facing far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon in a runoff, showing just how split French politics has become.
Analysts say this fragmented scene reflects how much people want change, and with alliances still shifting ahead of the April 2027 election, it's anyone's game.