France imposes protest bans after clashes over soaring living costs
French authorities imposed bans or restrictions on fresh protests in several cities and areas after days of intense street clashes sparked by anger over soaring living costs.
The unrest, which kicked off on October 17, is being called the worst in years.
President Macron met with top officials to talk curfews and security, blaming ultra-left groups for trying to stir up trouble.
French authorities arrested 2,700 amid unrest
Police presence is getting a big boost, up 20% this weekend, to keep things under control.
Out of 2,700 people arrested so far, 217 are still in custody and 1,000 face legal action.
Despite all this chaos, Macron hasn't declared a state of emergency yet.
Opposition leaders are criticizing his response as too weak, saying it highlights deeper issues like the rising cost of living ahead of next year's elections.