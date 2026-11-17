France prepares November 17 strikes and protests over soaring costs
France is set for more strikes and protests on November 17, as unions and student groups rally against the soaring cost of living.
Even though the government has raised the minimum wage and pledged to invest in education infrastructure, many young people feel these steps just aren't enough to ease daily struggles.
Coordination Nationale Lyceenne urges continued pressure
The Coordination Nationale Lyceenne is calling for protests to continue, urging students to keep up the pressure.
Coordination Nationale Lyceenne said in a statement that its numbers and determination have forced the government to open its checkbook, although its announcements are far short of its demands, and it has made them react.
Meanwhile, even with fewer people turning out lately, frustration over high prices keeps fueling these protests across France.