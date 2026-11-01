France protests over rising cost of living prompt 565 arrests
France saw major protests on Saturday over the rising cost of living, with things taking a rough turn in Paris; a police officer was attacked with a Molotov cocktail.
Across France, 565 people were arrested, and several officers were injured in Paris.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez called out the "extraordinary" violence that disrupted what started as peaceful marches.
Nationwide turnout estimated at 320,000
About 320,000 people hit the streets nationwide (70,000 just in Paris), including students, trade unions, and Yellow Vest activists, all frustrated with President Macron's handling of economic issues.
Some groups clashed with police using stones and firebombs; officers responded with tear gas.
The protests were organized by trade unions and Yellow Vest activists demanding action on rising prices.