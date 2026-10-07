France suspends stun grenades after police brutality at high schools
World
France has paused the use of stun grenades at high school protests, following backlash over police violence against students.
The move comes as allegations of police brutality mounted after days of protests across the country.
More than 6,500 people, mostly minors, have been arrested so far.
French government probes police conduct
The French government is now investigating police conduct during the protests, with the interior minister saying stun grenades are suspended.
Unions are calling for further demonstrations.