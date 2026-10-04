France to close up to 500 high schools Monday
France is shutting down up to 500 high schools on Monday after student protests over education issues turned chaotic.
What started in Paris has now spread across the country, with some schools ransacked and dozens of staff injured.
The government says the closures are just a safety measure while things calm down.
French government acknowledges student grievances
Students are frustrated by crowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and crumbling school buildings.
Many are also upset about tough admissions rules in less privileged areas and classrooms that get unbearably hot during heat waves.
The government admits their concerns are real but wants to keep things peaceful: officials say outside groups may be stirring up trouble, though some disagree.
With more demonstrations planned, everyone's watching to see how the government responds next.