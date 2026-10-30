France to deploy 70,000 security personnel for Halloween protests Saturday
World
France is putting 70,000 security personnel on duty this Saturday to handle expected Halloween protests.
The interior minister called the risk to public order "very high risk" and says authorities are ready to act firmly if needed.
This follows recent demonstrations, some turning violent, with groups organizing through social media.
Nationwide strike set for Nov 5
The latest wave of protests is being led by the Yellow Vests, students, and high school and university student unions, all pushing for better wages and public services.
With a nationwide strike set for November 5, young people especially are voicing frustration over wages, the rising cost of living, inequality and public services.