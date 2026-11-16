France to present EU ministers evidence of alleged Iranian cyberattack
France is set to show EU ministers evidence that an alleged Iranian cyberattack messed with supermarket refrigeration systems across the country back in October.
The attack, reportedly carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), caused real disruption for hundreds of French supermarkets.
Now, France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot wants the EU to consider fresh sanctions against Tehran in response.
Jean-Noel Barrot plans sanctions target list
Barrot also announced plans to put together a list of people and organizations linked to the attack, aiming for a list of new individuals and entities targeted by sanctions within a month.