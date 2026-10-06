France's biggest school protests spread nationwide amid police tear gas

Protesters say schools are struggling with not enough teachers and poor facilities (some claim around 2,000 high schools were shut down).

The government plans to submit its first proposals by the end of October, but many parents aren't convinced real changes will happen.

6,100 people (many of them minors) have been arrested since September.

With France facing economic struggles too, these protests are putting extra pressure on President Macron's government to step up for students.