French consumer confidence at lowest since 2013 as index slips
World
French consumer confidence just dropped to its lowest point since 2013, with the index falling from 85 to 80 in October.
People are feeling the pinch from rising prices and widespread protests, and worries about the cost of living and government policies are growing.
French households report worsening finances
More French households say they're noticing bigger price hikes, and fewer feel good about their current or future finances.
Concerns about unemployment are back, too.
Even optimism about saving has taken a hit. Fewer people think now's a good time to put money aside.
All in all, it's a tough time for many in France trying to manage their budgets.